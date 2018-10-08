Grand Forks Man Seriously Injured After Jumping Off Moving Train

The Grand Forks Police Department says around 1:30 a.m., a resident called for medical assistance after a man was found outside with "severe injuries to his limbs" and requesting help.

Grand Forks, N.D. (KFGO) – A 21-year-old man was severely injured after attempting to jump off a moving train in Grand Forks early Sunday morning.

The man was subsequently taken to Altru Hospital.

His current condition or prognosis is not known.

The police department says the Grand Forks resident had managed to get onto a moving train near downtown but, when he tried to jump off in the 1500 Block of Dyke Ave, he was run over by the train.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact them.

The incident remains under investigation.