West Fargo Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child For Years

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A West Fargo man has been charged with the ongoing sexual abuse of a child.

52-year-old Valentin Valenzuela is accused of molesting a girl for a number of years.

Police were contacted and the girl was interviewed by child sexual abuse counselors.

They believe the abuse started about six years ago.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A hearing is set for next month.