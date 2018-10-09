Account Raises Money For The Funerals Of A Mother And Her Two Young Sons

Cassandra Flatland and her sons Hudson and Cooper died after their car collided with a pickup near Thief River Falls
TJ Nelson,

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the costs of funerals for a Thief River Falls mother and her two sons.

Minnesota State Patrol says Cassandra Flatland and her sons, 4-year-old Hudson and 1-year-old Cooper, died after their car collided with a pickup on Highway 32 last Wednesday.

The pickup driver wasn’t hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The GoFundMe account has raised nearly $8,000 in just four days.

The goal is $20,000. Find the account here.

A benefit fund for the Flatland family has also been set up at Northern State Bank in Thief River Falls.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Fundraiser Started For Boy Allegedly Tossed Off of...
UPDATE: Police Confirm Murder-Suicide in Menahga
Thousands of Dollars Raised For Tornado Victims An...
Thief River Falls Chiropractor Indicted For Insura...

You Might Like

State Lawmaker Arrested For Drunk Driving In Stutsman County

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. -- A state representative from Montpelier was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. Craig Headland, a Republican who represents District 29, was stopped by the state patrol on I-94 in Stutsman County. He refused a…