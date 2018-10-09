Account Raises Money For The Funerals Of A Mother And Her Two Young Sons

Cassandra Flatland and her sons Hudson and Cooper died after their car collided with a pickup near Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the costs of funerals for a Thief River Falls mother and her two sons.

Minnesota State Patrol says Cassandra Flatland and her sons, 4-year-old Hudson and 1-year-old Cooper, died after their car collided with a pickup on Highway 32 last Wednesday.

The pickup driver wasn’t hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The GoFundMe account has raised nearly $8,000 in just four days.

The goal is $20,000. Find the account here.

A benefit fund for the Flatland family has also been set up at Northern State Bank in Thief River Falls.