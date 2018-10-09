LIVE: Roers and Keller Williams Host 9th Annual Chili Feed

All proceeds from the event were donated to United Way of Cass-Clay
Maggie LaMere,

KVRR’s Maggie LaMere learns about the over 50 types of chili offered at the 9th Annual Roers and Keller Williams Chili Feed.

