Moorhead’s Woodlawn Water Tower Vyes for Tnemec, Inc. Tank of the Year Contest

MOORHEAD, Minn. —The Woodlawn water tower in Woodlawn Park in Moorhead is looking to make a splash. The newly painted tower is in the running for the Tnemec, Inc. Tank of the Year award.

The national contest will select the top tank and eleven runners-up. All twelve will then be featured in the Tnemec’s annual water tower calendar.

Moorhead is currently in third place behind Cayce, South Carolina and Fairborn, Ohio. Voting closes October 19th and the winner will be revealed on the 26th.

Find a link to vote here.