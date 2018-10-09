Moorhead’s Woodlawn Water Tower Vyes for Tnemec, Inc. Tank of the Year Contest

The national contest will select the top tank and eleven runners-up
Maria Santora,

MOORHEAD, Minn. —The Woodlawn water tower in Woodlawn Park in Moorhead is looking to make a splash. The newly painted tower is in the running for the Tnemec, Inc.  Tank of the Year award.

The national contest will select the top tank and eleven runners-up. All twelve will then be featured in the Tnemec’s annual water tower calendar.

Moorhead is currently in third place behind Cayce, South Carolina and Fairborn, Ohio. Voting closes October 19th and the winner will be revealed on the 26th.

Find a link to vote here.

Categories: Minnesota News, Moorhead
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Motorcycle Riders Hit the Road to Raise Money for ...
MSUM’S Planetarium Holding Eclipse Event on ...
Moorhead Police Swears In Newest Officer
LIVE: Help Design A Moorhead Water Tower

You Might Like

State Lawmaker Arrested For Drunk Driving In Stutsman County

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. -- A state representative from Montpelier was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. Craig Headland, a Republican who represents District 29, was stopped by the state patrol on I-94 in Stutsman County. He refused a…