First Snowfall Makes for Tough Morning Commute

TOWER CITY, ND– The first snowfall of the season affected road conditions for morning commuters traveling on Interstate 94 straight west of Fargo.

The snow affected traffic conditions and visibility this morning for drivers moving eastbound on I–94 near Tower City.

Workers at the Tower Travel Center off of exit 307 shoveled the accumulating snow on the sidewalks near the entrance.

Drivers moving eastbound took caution and slowed down as the snow and wind picked up.

“I did the old lady drive, about 40 or 45 miles per hour,” morning commuter Joanie Koch said. “I let a couple of vehicles pass me and then it [the snow] slopped up on my windshield. I think I’m going to be moving south in the near future. It’s unbelievable and I hope it doesn’t stay.”

Multiple cars and semis ended up in ditches on both sides of I–94 this morning.