Group Against ND Legalizing Marijuana Says Measure 3 Doesn’t Protect Citizens

They say states like Colorado aren't reaping all the benefits that were promised

FARGO, N.D. — With less than a month to go before Election Day, there’s plenty of talk of Measure 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana.

A major argument is that states like Colorado aren’t reaping all the benefits that were promised with legal weed.

The group North Dakotans Against the Legalization of Recreational Marijuana points to a letter from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado that says the state is having a lot of problems since legalization like more youth use and more traffic accidents.

The committee in North Dakota is sending out brochures to every household in the state to advocate against the measure. That’s over 349,000 pieces of mail.

They argue that legalizing marijuana would not bring in any big money for the state.

“We want this to get out in front of the voters, because we want them to understand the facts about Measure 3 and the fact that there really isn’t much in Measure 3 that will protect the citizens of North Dakota,” Norm Robinson, campaign manager for North Dakotans Against the Legalization of Recreational Marijuana, said.

Those against the measure say there will be very few regulations and the law would go into effect just thirty days after Election Day.

Groups like Legalize N.D. and NORML, who favor Measure 3, say it’s a matter of personal freedom and that already–legal substances like alcohol are more dangerous.