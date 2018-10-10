Identity Released Of Body Found Outside Grand Forks House On Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. -- A drunk driver caused a power outage Tuesday night for 200 Xcel Energy customers in north Fargo. Police say 30-year-old Mark Reinhart of Fargo was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a power…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Police have identified the man whose body was found in front of a house in Grand Forks. 25-year-old Tyler Rodriquez of Grand Forks was found dead Tuesday morning. His body was found outside a house at 720…
A Minnesota fugitive who taunted authorities on social media by vowing she'd ``never be caught'' has been arrested in northern Indiana. 31-year-old Tiesha Moore was taken into custody Monday in Michigan City by members of the Twin Cities Apprehension Team.…