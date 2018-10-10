Identity Released Of Body Found Outside Grand Forks House On Tuesday

25-year-old Tyler Rodriquez of Grand Forks was found dead Tuesday morning
TJ Nelson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police have identified the man whose body was found in front of a house in Grand Forks.

25-year-old Tyler Rodriquez of Grand Forks was found dead Tuesday morning.

His body was found outside a house at 720 North Washington Street about 10 a.m.

Police say a cause of Rodriquez’s death has not been determined and the investigation continues.

Officials haven’t said if there are any signs of foul play.

The body of a woman was found Saturday at Lincoln Park in Grand Forks.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play in her death.

