NDSU FB Hoping More Focus Will Yield Better Starts

NDSU has trailed at the end of the first quarter in each of the last two games.

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State football team is on the road Saturday to face Western Illinois.

It is not the easiest campus to get to with a flight and then a two-hour bus ride to the stadium.

NDSU did just fine with its first road test of the season, despite a slow start.

The Herd have been outscored in the first quarter of each of their last two games.

Northern Iowa scored a touchdown on its first two drives, while South Dakota State the week before went up 7-0 after the Jacks’ second drive.

That is a pattern the Bison are trying to kill on Saturday against Western.

“The reason we didn’t start fast is just a lack of focus,” senior safety Rob Grimsley said. “That starts with us older guys in making sure that everyone is locked in and making sure ourselves are locked in. We’ve got to be more accountable than we were the last couple of weekends. That’s definitely a huge emphasis this week of practice, and it’s something that we’ll be able to focus on and be better at once the game starts on Saturday.”

Saturday’s matchup is the Bison’s first outdoor game and first night game with kickoff at 6:00.