Red Ball Sees Snow for the First Time After Traveling Around World

It's been to over 30 cities worldwide
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — You may have seen that big Red Ball around town this past week. Now, it sees snow for the very first time.

The ball was placed in front of the Fargo Theatre for the final day of its Fargo tour.

The Red Ball Project is a traveling public art piece by Kurt Perschke. It weighs 250 pounds and is 15 feet high. It’s deflated when it travels. The ball has been to more than thirty cities around the world.

“It’s exciting. We’re happy to be out here at the Fargo Theatre, and it seems fitting on our last day in Fargo we get some snow. The ball is waterproof so just like if it was raining, we’re all set to go,” Mike Faba, production manager for the Red Ball Project, said.

As for what’s next for the ball after Fargo…the team says they’re taking a break for winter.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Members Of Fargo’s Special Assessment Task F...
Two More Stores Close at West Acres, Brings Total ...
Expect Closed Roads, Large Crowds and Protests Dur...
NDSU Students Raising Money for Victims of Hurrica...

You Might Like

School Weather Announcements for Thursday 10/11

KVRR has started getting weather-related school announcements for Thursday October 11th. We will be updating the list once more come in. School and buses two hours late Valley City Public Schools Barnes County North