Winter Storm Warning Issued For Portions Of The Area

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches are expected. Storm total snowfall will range from 6 to

12 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the evening commute. Tree branches could

fall. Expect significant reductions in visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wednesday: Rain turns to snow quickly in the morning over most of the area. Temperatures steady in the low-to-mid 30s. A strong north wind at 25-35 mph may cause reduced visibility. The snow will be heavy and wet. With leaves still on the trees, power outages are possible.

Wednesday Night: Snow comes to an end, except in northern Minnesota where it will last into Thursday morning. A widespread 3 to 6 inches is expected with lesser amounts in much of Lakes Country Minnesota and from Devils Lake west. Pockets of higher amounts are likely especially in northern Minnesota. Lows in the upper 20s with a north/northwest wind at 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. A northwest wind at 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Morning sun then clouding up with snow showers in the afternoon as cold front passes. A midday high in the mid-to-upper 40s then falling.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow late in the day.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs around 40.