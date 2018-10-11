Early Snow in Valley City Hits Crops Hard

Some say they've never seen a situation like this

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Farmers are taking a hit after the snow damaged a lot of their crops. They say it’s not normal to be dealing with this amount of snow so early in the season.

One farmer who grows corn and soybeans said neither he nor his father had ever seen a situation like this.

He says the wet and heavy snow really took down his soybean crop, and with tariffs, prices are already low.

“This is just another whammy on top of everything else that we’ve been dealing with. We had such a great crop coming too. I really think out here if we can get 50 percent of what we had we’ll call it a win,” Brad McKay, a farmer in Valley City, said.

Farmers say even if the snow melts, the ground will still be wet, so they’d have to wait a few weeks to take care of everything.