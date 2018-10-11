How Local Businesses are Giving Back to Heroes on Freedom Day USA

The day is being marked with the slogan "Day of Free, For a Lifetime of Freedom"

FARGO, N.D. — Freedom Day USA is giving nationwide businesses a reason to say thank you to those who put their lives on the line to protect this country.

Cornerstone Dental in Fargo is one of the thousands of businesses that are providing free services for members of the military and veterans.

The day is being marked with the slogan “Day of Free, For a Lifetime of Freedom.”

Freedom Day USA on October 11th is the nation’s largest military thank you event and it’s no coincidence that dental teams are participating.

“This was actually Freedom Day USA, was started by a dentist in West Virginia Dr. Robert Martino and his vision was to make this a national day for all businesses,” said Stacy Goodwill, the owner of Cornerstone Dental.

They are planning to continue this tradition for years to come.