Sanford Health Holds Inaugural “United in Hope” Luncheon

Oncologists and breast cancer survivors talked about Sanford's advances in breast cancer treatment

FARGO, N.D. — People gathered to hear about the lifesaving treatment of breast cancer taking place right here in Fargo.

The United in Hope luncheon is the first event of its kind to directly benefit the Edith Sanford Breast Center at the Roger Maris Cancer Center.

People also had a chance to hear from survivors and oncologists to learn about the support systems Sanford offers.

“When someone is diagnosed, there are so many things that factor in. Not only their diagnosis, but it puts a halt on their life and it really changes things. We’re able to come in and try to support them and make those decisions a little easier,” said Colleen Hardy, the Development Officer for the Sanford Health Foundation.

The luncheon was one of many initiatives taken by Sanford to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.