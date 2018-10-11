What Moorhead School Board Candidates Have to Say a Month Ahead of the Election

There are six candidates running for the Moorhead School Board but only three spots are up for grabs

KVRR's Jessie Cohen joins us to tell us what the candidates had to say at a League of Women Voters Debate.

Jessie?

All of the candidates touched on topics like school safety, funds for gifted and talented programs and more opportunities for the arts.

Many of their answers overlapped and the candidates agreed with one another on many of the questions.

But what differentiated them most was their answers to the question “what do you think is the number one concern in our schools and what do you want to do to fix it?”

Take a look at what they had to say.

“Discussing whether Moorhead should have two high schools in the near future,” said Wayne Ingersoll, running for the Moorhead School Board.

“We just aren’t staffed at a level where teachers can focus on teaching,” said Kara Gloe, running for the Moorhead School Board.

“Equity. The achievement gap because we need to make sure that each and every student that walks through our door is successful,” said Mark Altenburg, running for the Moorhead School Board.

Ingersoll had explained there is a task force currently discussing the addition of a high school.

Gloe says the schools aren’t staffed well enough to provide the right resources for mental health.

The other three candidates talked about inclusion.

“Making sure that kids feel like they are part of their educations plan and and that they can help with others too be good mentors,” said Tina Walker, running for the Moorhead School Board.

“Our connected kids are more likely to stay in school they are more likely to continue on and do well in school,” said Keith Vogt, running for the Moorhead School Board.

“Working together to make the greatest impact in the lives of our children leaving a legacy so great that so much that our children can grow up to become adults,” said Rachel Stone, running for the Moorhead School Board.

Throughout the debate the candidates all explained how keeping our schools and students safe includes improving mental health and bringing families into the school system is crucial.

They also touched on what teachers need to do to be able to spend more time with their students and less time with paperwork.

Election day is November 6th.