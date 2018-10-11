Wild Terra Embraces Apple Season with its First Apple Harvest Festival

The community donated 15,000 pounds of apples to Wild Terra for the festival

FARGO, N.D. – Wild Terra Cider and Brewing is embracing apple season with its first Apple Harvest Festival.

The festival is both kid-friendly and dog-friendly and will offer activities such as corn husking races, face painting, and an apple pie contest.

Festival attendees will have the option to participate in activities both inside and outside of the building.

“Just showing people how passionate we are about apples and having this fun event with family,” Wild Terra owner Breezee Hennings said. “I’m excited for the live music. I’m excited to see how the food vendors incorporate apples into what they’re having. It’s nice to show that cider can be a part of people’s lives. It’s going to be an annual event.”

Wild Terra’s Apple Harvest Festival starts on Saturday at noon and ends at 7 pm.