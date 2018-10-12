KVRR Round Table: UND Hosts Tough Montana Team Following the Bye

Griz QB Dalton Sneed ranks 38th in FCS with 434 rushing yards
Maria Santora,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND Football is coming off a bye week and will hit the ground running face a tough Montana team.

Both the Griz and the Hawks boast strong rushing offenses. Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed ranks 38th in the FCS with 434 yards on the ground.

The KVRR sports team analyzes both teams’ offensive weapons and what it will take for UND to take home the victory.

