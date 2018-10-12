NDHSAA State Soccer: Davies, West Fargo Shut Out Opponents to Advance to Championship

Davies topped Bismarck 1-0; West Fargo beat Century 4-0
Maria Santora,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Friday marked the semifinal round of the NDHSAA boys state soccer tournament.

Top-seeded Davies shut out Bismarck 1-0 in the earlier matchup. Casey Haldis scored the lone goal to propel the Eagles into the championship.

West Fargo will meet up with Davies in the finals on Saturday. The Packers took down Bismarck Century 4-0 to pave their way to the championship contest.

 

