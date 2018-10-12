Sen. Ernst Joins Rep. Cramer for Agriculture Discussion With Local Farmers

Farmers raised many concerns from the snow to infrastructure

FARGO, N.D. — Sen. Jodi Ernst (R-Iowa) joined Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) to talk to farmers about their concerns.

Ernst says the two states have a lot in common because agriculture powers their economies.

Many farmers talked about the impact the snow has had on their crop. They say they want a level playing field and to not have their concerns lost in other people’s agendas.

Infrastructure, wetlands, and crop insurance were also some of the issues farmers raised.

“I accuse my opponent of fanning the flames of hysteria, which I believe she’s doing. Here’s what I think, you know how you win a trade war? You know how you win a war? You get on the side of your country, not the other country. You don’t undermine your commander-in-chief,” Cramer said.

Ernst and North Dakota’s entire congressional delegation are on the Farm Bill Conference Committee.