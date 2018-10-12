Two People Accused of Trafficking Woman in Four North Dakota Cities

MINOT, N.D. (AP) – Two people are accused of trafficking a woman who worked as a prostitute last year in Fargo, Minot, Williston and Tioga.
37-year-old Andrea Beck and 46-year-old Richard Spain allegedly forced the woman to prostitute herself to cover her share of hotel bills and illegal drugs. They each face a felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Beck is from Morristown, Tennessee. Court documents list no address for Spain.
Beck is in custody, and could enter a plea at a Nov. 13 hearing. Court documents don’t list an attorney for her.
MINOT, N.D. (AP) - Two people are accused of trafficking a woman who worked as a prostitute last year in Fargo, Minot, Williston and Tioga. 37-year-old Andrea Beck and 46-year-old Richard Spain allegedly forced the woman to prostitute herself to…
MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - A Hennepin County family court referee has decided to unseal Democratic Attorney General Candidate Keith Ellison's divorce file. The file will become public on Oct. 17. Two media outlets, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the conservative website Alpha News, had sued to gain access…
MOORHEAD, MN -- Tonight's Avett Brothers concert at Bluestem Amphitheater has been cancelled and rescheduled due to the chilly conditions. In a message from the band: “Regretfully, we must reschedule tonight’s performance at Bluestem Amphitheater due to the freezing conditions of…