College Hockey: UND and Bemidji State Tie in Series Finale

Grant Mismash scored a lone goal for UND
Maria Santora,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND hockey hosted Bemidji State in game two of the home-and-home series. The Fighting Hawks and the Beavers capped off the weekend with a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s contest.

Grant Mismash scored early in the first period to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead. The Beavers answered with a goal in the final four minutes of regulation. Both teams were held scoreless in overtime to end the game in a tie.

The Hawks are back at it Minnesota State next weekend.

 

