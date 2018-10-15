12 Year Old Accused Of Attacking School Bus Driver

Authorities say the boy intervened in a dispute between his mother and the 73-year-old driver on Wednesday morning.

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) – A 12-year-old boy has been cited in juvenile court for allegedly attacking a Mandan school bus driver.

Police say the boy kicked the man several times in the chest area.

The man also suffered a cut chin and bloody mouth.

The boy was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and tampering or damaging a public service.

Charges are pending against the mother.