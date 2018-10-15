Are You a Fargo Force Fan? Here’s How to Get Free Tickets this Weekend!

FARGO, N.D. — Calling all students: Are you a Fargo Force fan and want free hockey tickets for this weekend?

Here’s your chance.

If you bring a book to Scheels Arena and drop it off by the box office before Thursday and Friday’s game, you will get one ticket per book.

All of the books will be donated to kids in need.

Fargo Force staff say this is a great way for them to promote the importance of reading and education for students of all ages.

“During the season we try to do a few different things during the year where we are giving back to the community just because we feel the community has given so much back to us and so this is just a really good way for us to involve different places in the community with giving the books to them and then also trying to get people out to the game,” said Whitney Baumgartner, the Vice President of Business Operations.

There is no cap on the amount of tickets they are handing out.

If you have more books than needed tickets, they will happily take extra donations.