Teen Found Missing in Becker Co. Suffering From Hypothermia

DETROIT LAKES, MN – (KFGO) – A K9 from the Fargo Police Department was among those looking for a missing 15-year-old boy in rural Ponsford, Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the special needs teenager was reported missing at around 12:30 a.m. He came out of the woods on his own about 9 a.m.

He was wet and suffering from hypothermia. The boy was flown by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital.