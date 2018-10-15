Turnovers Key To UND Victory over Montana

Fighting Hawks beat the Grizzlies 41-14

Grand Forks N.D. — North Dakota Football took down a stout Montana team on Saturday. The Grizzlies entered the contest ranked 22nd in the FCS. Montana had also beat UND in the last six seasons they were part of the big sky. UND changed that with a 41-14 beating over the Griz. Turnovers proved to be key in that win.

The Hawks scored 27 points off of four turnovers, three of which came in the first quarter. The Hawks say that was the difference maker in this game.

“Fantastic, I was really excited. 21-0 in the first? That doesn’t happen often,” defensive back Evan Holm said. “We kind of got off to the best start since I’ve been here and created a lot of turnovers. That really changed the game and got the ball back to our offense and that was the game plan. We wanted to prove that we’re a top defense in the nation and we got a lot of turnovers in all phases of the game. We got one on kick off as well. That really just turned it around.”

“Getting out in front was really important, and then that fumble really turned the momentum, when they were going in and we stopped them on first down,” head coach Bubba Schwiegert said. “Our guys have been pretty stout in short yardage situations. They happened to put it on the ground and we got there, so we were really opportunistic early in the game and that helped us.”

UND will look to have that same intensity on the road next week against Sacramento State.