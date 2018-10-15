Vikings Rookie CB Mike Hughes out for Season

Hughes tore his ACL against Arizona

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings won on Sunday, but the team received bad news Monday regarding rookie cornerback Mike Hughes.

Hughes suffered a torn ACL against Arizona and will be out the rest of the season.

The 2018 first-round pick forced a fumble and had an interception return for a touchdown in his first six games.

It’s a tough blow to a Minnesota defense that has already underperformed this season.

Hughes was showing a lot of promise in his young career.

“You know, he’s got a lot of great attributes,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “I think toughness and his skillset is really good. But, he’s going to come back, and he’s going to be great. We’ve got great doctors here and great trainers. [Head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman] has done an unbelievable job with every one of our guys that have had ACLs. So, we’re going to miss him, but we’re going to move forward.”