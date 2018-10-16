Former Miss ND Offers Tips on How to Make Your Halloween Look Stand Out

Lizzie Jensen demonstrated two different Halloween looks on the show

FARGO– Halloween is just around the corner which means you may want to start planning out your costume.

Miss North Dakota 2017 and executive director at LimeLife by Alcone, Lizzie Jensen, offered some insightful Halloween makeup tips.

Jensen demonstrated two Halloween looks on the show.

She suggests reviewing products prior to purchasing, looking for costume inspiration, and trying out your look two to three times before Halloween.

“Feel free to give it a try,” Jensen said. “You know, a lot of people feel like they just have to do it on Halloween but it’s really fun to try makeup out before the actual big day. So, feel free to give it a try a few times to see, if it works for you go for it on the day, if it doesn’t, there are always other options out there for you.”

Jensen also suggests looking at the makeup ingredients before applying it to your face to avoid irritation.