Ladybosses Hosts All-Women Forum to Foster Support Among Candidates & Voters

FARGO, N.D. – Ladybosses of Fargo-Moorhead is doing their part to empower women heading to the polls.

The local ladies support group hosted an all-women forum. The event is giving female voters in the area a chance to become better acquainted with the women on the ballot.

Each candidate had the chance to describe their platforms and reason for running.

The hope is to have more women in office in both North Dakota and Minnesota.

“Our mission is to empower women in business or in their endeavors, and especially I think one of the most powerful positions you can have is running for office. There’s an uptick of more women running for office. We definitely want to bring them to the light and connect them to other women,” Co-Founder of Ladyboss Danyel Moe said.

The ladies at the event also participated in a brief q & a with the candidates.