ND Soybean Council Helps Consumers Step Into Farmers’ Shoes

The price for the crop used to be over $8 but it's now under $7

FARGO, N.D. — There’s about 10,000 soybean farmers in North Dakota who sell their product to people around the U.S. and around the world.

Now consumers are getting the chance to understand what it is soybean farmers do every day to get their crops from the field to the kitchen table, thanks to the North Dakota Soybean Council.

“See the soybean production, meet the farmers who are dedicated to producing really good soybeans out of North Dakota and then also seeing how they’re processed and shipped really just brings it full circle.”

They also learned about the nutritional benefits of soybeans.

“They provide really quality protein and are a really healthy fat. They’re really versatile,” said Stephanie Sinner, North Dakota Soybean Council executive director.

And the all the factors that go into being a successful farmer.

Soybeans used to be over $8.00 bushel but they’re now under $7.00.

“Really hard to cash flow a business with those numbers. I think this is going to be a bloodbath this year. Most of the experts in the industry, so called experts in the industry are predicting this to last awhile,” said Bob Sinner, a farmer at Casselton’s Sb & B Inc.

The prices are an effect of America’s trade dispute with China, a country which buys 60 percent of all U.S. soybeans sent overseas. And it’s already impacting harvest season.

“A farmer looks at what are my best options? Food grade soybeans are an option but I think farmers are going to have to take a hard look at other options this winter,” Bob Sinner said.

With no solution in sight yet, farmers say it’s the relationships with their buyers which they’ve worked to develop over the years that could take the longest to repair.

“I think everybody in rural America is hopeful and optimistic that this isn’t going to go on a long time and that we can repair the damage that’s been done,” Bob Sinner said.

Farmers say the snow last week “put the fear of God in them” but they’re optimistic with warmer temperatures coming that they will able to get their combines out to harvest crops.