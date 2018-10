St. Thomas Teen Injured in Four-Wheeler Crash

ST. THOMAS, N.D. — A 17-year-old from St. Thomas, North Dakota is injured after crashing his four-wheeler into a moving vehicle.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Pembina County Road 11, three miles east of St. Thomas shortly after 1:00 this afternoon.

The teen failed to yield at an intersection and hit the back end of a car driven by a 27-year-old man from Montana.

He was not injured. The teen was wearing a helmet.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.