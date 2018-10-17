Centennial Principal Dresses as Hot Dog for “Condiment Catch”

FARGO, N.D. — Kids relished the opportunity to douse their principal in condiments, who dressed up as a hot dog.
Centennial Elementary set a goal of raising $20,000 at the school’s walk–a–thon.
They exceeded that goal, raising over $28,000, and the top 25 fundraising students got to spray the principal with ketchup, mustard, relish, and silly string.
Members of the PTO also had slime poured on them.
“I feel gross. Anything to make kids excited about what they’re doing and how they’re supporting our school is well worth it. Why not, I’m game, I’m game for anything, so here I am. Oof,” Jeff Reznecheck, the principal, said.
All money raised from the walk–a–thon will go towards enrichment programs and classroom grants.
