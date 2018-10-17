Divorce Records Show Ellison’s Wife Abused Him

Media organizations sued to unseal the divorce records after Keith Ellison's former girlfriend accused him in August of physical abuse.
Joe Radske,

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison’s recently unsealed divorce filings contain no allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife.

But Ellison accused Kim Ellison of repeatedly hitting him throughout their marriage, before it ended in 2012 .

Media organizations sued to unseal the divorce records after Keith Ellison’s former girlfriend accused him in August of physical abuse.

Ellison, who is running for Minnesota attorney general and is deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has denied that claim.

Ellison claimed in a 2015 filing responding to his ex-wife’s request for more spousal support that she hit him and once threatened him with a knife.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News, Politics / Elections
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Attorney General Did Not Reveal Meetings With Russ...
State Rep. Debra Hilstrom Says She’ll Focus ...
UND’s Logo Search Did Not Violate Open Recor...
MN Congressman Keith Ellison Files to Run for AG, ...

You Might Like

Divorce Records Show Ellison's Wife Abused Him

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison's recently unsealed divorce filings contain no allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife. But Ellison accused Kim Ellison of repeatedly hitting him throughout their marriage, before it ended in 2012 . Media…

Heitkamp Staffer Fired After Campaign Ad

UPDATE:  Senator Heidi Heitkamp says the person responsible for getting information for a campaign ad has been fired.  -- WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFGO) - Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp is apologizing for her campaign ad that appeared in print media statewide that…