Fargo Man Arrested In Underage Sex Sting

Police say 42-year-old Wade Pfarr agreed to pay for sex with an underage girl, not realizing that the he was communicating with a detective pretending to be a girl under the age of 18.

FARGO, ND – A Fargo man faces a felony charge for agreeing to have sex with a minor in a sting conducted by the state human trafficking task force, Homeland Security, North Dakota BCI and Metro Street Crimes Unit.

Police say 42-year-old Wade Pfarr agreed to pay for sex with an underage girl, not realizing that the he was communicating with a detective pretending to be a girl under the age of 18.

Of the 39 people who communicated with law enforcement, Pfarr was the only person arrested during the sting called, Guardian Angel.