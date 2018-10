HS Football: Breckenridge Battles Back to Top Barnesville

The Cowboys beat the Trojans 21-20

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Barnesville jumped out to an early lead over Breckenridge, but the Cowboys climbed their way back. Breckenridge claimed the 21-20 victory in the contest.

This wrapped up the end of the regular season for the Cowboys.

Other Local Scores:

Perham 50 Park Rapids 16