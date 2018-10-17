HS Football Roundup: Sheyenne Earns Top Seed with Win Over Fargo South

Davies tops West Fargo 42-28; North downs Grand Forks Central 34-14

FARGO, N.D. — Wednesday wrapped up the North Dakota Class 3AAA regular season. Entering the contests,however, the top three seeds were all up for grabs between Fargo South, Davies, and Sheyenne.

The Mustangs pulled out the top seed and finished with an undefeated regular season record after topping Fargo South 47-7.

Davies clinched a 42-28 victory over West Fargo.

Other local scores:

Fargo North 34 GF Central 14

DGF 24 Fergus Falls 6

Mahnomen-Waubun 40 Fertile-Beltrami 0

Minot 47 GF Red River 28