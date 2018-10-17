ND Medical Marijuana Applications Will Be Accepted Later This Month

Austin Erickson,

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health’s Division of Medical Marijuana will begin accepting patient and caregiver applications on October 29th.

In addition to written application instructions, the state is working on video tutorials. They’re expected to be available at the end of the month.

People wanting to be caregivers are required to have a criminal history record check completed.

The health department says medical marijuana ID cards will be valid for one year, and they expect them to be mailed out in December.

Click here for more information on applications or call 701-328-1311 with any questions.

Categories: Health, North Dakota News
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Drought in North Dakota Continues to Worsen
Geologists Reviewing Recoverable Crude Oil in Nort...
Red River Basin Commission Discusses Ideas Concern...
Gate City Bank, City of Fargo Helping to Keep Farg...

You Might Like

Fargo Man Arrested In Underage Sex Sting

FARGO, ND - A Fargo man faces a felony charge for agreeing to have sex with a minor in a sting conducted by the state human trafficking task force, Homeland Security, North Dakota BCI and Metro Street Crimes Unit. Police say…

ND Medical Marijuana Applications Will Be Accepted Later This Month

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Health's Division of Medical Marijuana will begin accepting patient and caregiver applications on October 29th. In addition to written application instructions, the state is working on video tutorials. They're expected to be…

Divorce Records Show Ellison's Wife Abused Him

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison's recently unsealed divorce filings contain no allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife. But Ellison accused Kim Ellison of repeatedly hitting him throughout their marriage, before it ended in 2012 . Media…