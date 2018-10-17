ND Medical Marijuana Applications Will Be Accepted Later This Month

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health’s Division of Medical Marijuana will begin accepting patient and caregiver applications on October 29th.

In addition to written application instructions, the state is working on video tutorials. They’re expected to be available at the end of the month.

People wanting to be caregivers are required to have a criminal history record check completed.

The health department says medical marijuana ID cards will be valid for one year, and they expect them to be mailed out in December.

Click here for more information on applications or call 701-328-1311 with any questions.