Rink Report: UND Fine-Tuning its Offense Ahead of Minnesota State Series

The Mavericks won the WCHA conference championship in 2018

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The struggle for UND hockey hasn’t been generating scoring opportunities. The Hawks have shot the puck 84 times in their first two contests.

The issue is they’ve only scored two goals off of those chances. So this week with No. 7 Minnesota State coming to town, the Hawks have placed extra emphasis on finishing.

“We have to practice every single day and it’s not just practicing with no resistance, it’s practicing game-like with resistances and having the finish part of it,” head coach Brad Berry said. “We went through drills this week of just not going through the drill, but finishing a drill and staying on it until you finish the drill. There’s details of the drill and then there’s tenacity or mentality of the drill and we worked on both of them early on and we’ll continue to work on it through this week.”

The team also noticed the extra push in practice.

“I think it’s just the little things we’ve been working on in practice,” defenseman Andrew Peski said. “Stopping on pucks in front of the net, really capitalizing on our scoring chances, hitting the net is a big key that we’ve struggled on lately. Just developing good habits and I think we’ve been doing that throughout practice and it’s going to show this weekend for sure.”

“Absolutely, I think that’s been a big emphasis the first couple days of practice here,” forward Joel Janatuinen added. “We had some chances both nights against Bemidji, but I don’t think we were sharp enough with our chances. We definitely have to be better at that just stopping on pucks and just being fierce around net. That’s going to take us far for sure.”

The Hawks will also have the luxury of playing this next series at home in front of their own fans. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:37 p.m.