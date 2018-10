Country Artist Keith Urban Gives Back to Grand Forks

Urban played the Ralph Engelstad Arena last weekend, and the Engelstad Foundation made a five thousand dollar donation to his charity of choice.

GRAND FORKS, ND — High school students in Grand Forks will now be able to strum with the best of them thanks to country superstar Keith Urban.

Urban chose the Grand Forks Public Schools Music Program.

The donation means the school district can fully fund new guitar classes at Red River and Central High Schools.

Teachers at the schools say the donation will help hundreds of students and be felt for decades.