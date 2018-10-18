Found: Fargo Police Locate Missing Twelve Year Old Boy

UPDATE – Fargo Police Officers have safely located Bradford Anderson, who was report as missing on October 18, 2018 at 12:23 a.m.
(Original Story) — FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12 year old boy.
According to their Facebook Page:
This morning at 12:23 a.m., Fargo Police Officers responded to a complaint regarding a 12 year old boy hadn’t returned home after a football game.
We are asking the public’s assistance in locating Bradford Anderson, 12 years old, white male, 5′ 0″, 100 lbs, last seen wearing a blue heavy winter coat, blue jeans with holes in the knees, and black/green Under Armour shoes.
Bradford has a noticeable chip in his front tooth.
Bradford was last seen yesterday, October 17, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at his home.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Bradford, please call (701) 235-4493.
FARGO, N.D. -- One nursing student at NDSU got quite the surprise in class this morning. Ashley Laine received the Sanford Health Military and Veteran Scholarship worth $5,000. Recipients are picked based on leadership, character,…
UPDATE - Fargo Police Officers have safely located Bradford Anderson, who was report as missing on October 18, 2018 at 12:23 a.m. (Original Story) -- FARGO, ND -- Fargo Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing…
FARGO, N.D. -- People have been driving through construction zones for months, but now, the South University Drive project is finally wrapping up. The city has been taking down major traffic control tools in…