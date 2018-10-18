Found: Fargo Police Locate Missing Twelve Year Old Boy

Fargo Police Officers have safely located Bradford Anderson, who was report as missing on October 18, 2018 at 12:23 a.m.
UPDATE – Fargo Police Officers have safely located Bradford Anderson, who was report as missing on October 18, 2018 at 12:23 a.m.

(Original Story) — FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12 year old boy.

According to their Facebook Page:

This morning at 12:23 a.m., Fargo Police Officers responded to a complaint regarding a 12 year old boy hadn’t returned home after a football game.

We are asking the public’s assistance in locating Bradford Anderson, 12 years old, white male, 5′ 0″, 100 lbs, last seen wearing a blue heavy winter coat, blue jeans with holes in the knees, and black/green Under Armour shoes.

Bradford has a noticeable chip in his front tooth.

Bradford was last seen yesterday, October 17, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at his home.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Bradford, please call (701) 235-4493.

