Governor Burgum Finalizes Ethics Policy

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum’s office has finalized a new ethics policy months after the governor reimbursed an electric utility nearly $40,000 for Super Bowl tickets in Minneapolis.

The new policy applies to the governor, lieutenant governor and all employees of the governor’s office.

It addresses conflicts of interest, gifts, expenses and political activities.

The move comes after Burgum faced criticism for accepting Super Bowl tickets provided by Xcel Energy.

Burgum repaid the utility in February to eliminate the perception of conflict of interest.

The governor’s spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the office had no ethics policy when Burgum was elected.

The new policy addresses gifts similar to Burgum’s Super Bowl invitation.

No employees can accept a gift with a value exceeding $50 from any person, business or entity.

