LIVE: 44th ValleyCon Celebrates Pop Culture This Weekend

ValleyCon Takes Over Ramada Inn October 19th-21st

Tony Tilton with ValleyCon shares what we can expect at this year’s convention.

Actor Sam Jones will be in town for a screening of his cult film, Flash Gordon, Thursday, Octobter 18th.

There will also best-selling author Claudia Gray.

A tribute to Doctor Who and Frankenstein is in the works with Concordia science professor Graeme Wyllie.

ValleyCon will also honor some pop culture institutions on milestone anniversaries, like Die Hard, which came out 30 years ago, and Planet of the Apes, which premiered 50 years ago.

ValleyCon runs from Friday, October 19th through Sunday, October 21st at the Ramada Inn in Fargo.

You can find out more about tickets by clicking here.