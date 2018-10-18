Moorhead Officer Charged With DUI Has Resigned

Joe Radske,

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A Moorhead police officer who had been charged with two counts of drunken driving has resigned.

Sgt. Thad Stafford was off duty when he was arrested in August after someone near Mick’s Office Bar reported seeing an intoxicated man get into a vehicle.

Police later located the vehicle in the 2000 block of 33rd street south.

Court documents say a breath test indicated that Stafford had a blood-alcohol level of 0.30, nearly four times the legal limit.

Stafford’s resignation is effective Dec. 31.

