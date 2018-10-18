More Than 30 Candidates Interact with Voters at Chamber’s “Cracker Barrel”

The fourth annual event gives voters a chance to meet people running for office

MOORHEAD, Minn. — With three weeks left until Election Day, 38 candidates took part in a unique event to make their case to potential voters.

Office seekers from Cass and Clay Counties, as well as the two North Dakota US House candidates, went from table to table to talk with community members as part of The Chamber’s Cracker Barrel.

People could talk with candidates during eight minute intervals, getting a chance to hear from those pursuing office this November.

“The beauty of it is the people asking questions of the candidates could ask any question they want, rather than having set questions a moderator would ask. When you have this many tables in a room, it gets kind of chaotic, but we have found that people like it,” said Craig Whitney, the President and CEO of the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.

All three mayoral candidates for Moorhead also took part in the event.