KVRR Round Table: Turnovers Will Be Key in Defensive Battle Between NDSU, Illinois State

The Bison and Redbirds are both in the top-10 in points allowed and turnover margin

FARGO, N.D. — Top-ranked North Dakota State football is matched up with No. 8 Illinois State on Saturday.

The Bison and Redbirds are both in the top-10 in points allowed and turnover margin, so this game is poised to be a defensive struggle.

Kickoff in the Fargodome is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday