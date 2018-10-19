Play of the Week Nominees: October 19th

Watch the plays for Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week
Nick Couzin,

Fargo N.D. — It’s time to announce our winners of the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week. Our nominees come from the gridiron.

The first play comes from West Fargo against Davies. West Fargo Quarterback Cooper Sahli connects with his receiver Carson Hegerle in the back of the end zone.

Our second nominee comes from the Breckenridge-Barnesville game. Breckenridge Quarterback Adam Ohm gets it to his receiver Jase Jensen who goes up to get it.

Both plays are great, but which one is better? That’s for you to decide.

You can vote for the play of the week on the sports tab of our website and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.

