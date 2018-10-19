Serious Injuries After Sugar Beet Trucks Collide In Felton

Clay County Sheriff's Lt. Mark Empting says the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection on County Road 34.
Joe Radske,

CLAY COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were seriously injured in the crash of two sugar beet trucks west of Felton.

Clay County Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Empting says the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection on County Road 34.

One of the drivers was airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

The other was taken by ambulance.

One truck was loaded with beets.

The other truck was empty.

Both vehicles were totaled.

The roadway was closed while clean-up and accident reconstruction was underway

Categories: Community, Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

MN Department of Health: Over 100,000 More Have N...
Minnesota Loses Bid to Host World’s Fair
Child Accidentally Shot and Wounded By Another Chi...
Gov. Dayton Names $12 Million Police Training Prog...

You Might Like

Moorhead Officer Charged with Assault of Woman Under Arrest

FARGO (KFGO) - A Moorhead police officer is on paid administrative leave after being charged with felony assault in Fargo. According to court documents, Officer Matthew Lambert struck Jennifer Thomas with his elbow, causing injuries to her face. Thomas was…

Serious Injuries After Sugar Beet Trucks Collide In Felton

CLAY COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) - Two people were seriously injured in the crash of two sugar beet trucks west of Felton. Clay County Sheriff's Lt. Mark Empting says the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection on County…