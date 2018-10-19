Serious Injuries After Sugar Beet Trucks Collide In Felton

Clay County Sheriff's Lt. Mark Empting says the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection on County Road 34.

CLAY COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were seriously injured in the crash of two sugar beet trucks west of Felton.

Clay County Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Empting says the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection on County Road 34.

One of the drivers was airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

The other was taken by ambulance.

One truck was loaded with beets.

The other truck was empty.

Both vehicles were totaled.

The roadway was closed while clean-up and accident reconstruction was underway