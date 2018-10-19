UND Hockey Tallies 38 Shots in Loss to Minnesota State

Minnesota State Forward Max Coatta had a hat trick for the Mavericks

Grand Forks, N.D. — North Dakota Hockey started a two game series with Minnesota State Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The Fighting Hawks were looking for their first win of the season but fell in a 7-4 loss to the Mavericks.

Minnesota State Forward Max Coatta tallied a hat trick for the visitors.

The Hawks outshot the Mavs 38-24 despite the loss. Goal scorers for UND included Collin Adams, Zach Yon, Matt Kierstad and Ludvig Hoff.