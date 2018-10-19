What Would You Do With One Billion Dollars? People in the Metro Have Their Own Ideas

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People are crowding the lines in gas stations on both sides of the river to get their shot at a record one-billion dollar jackpot.

KVRR’s Tim Scott tells us why the nine-figure prize would go a long way for some members in the community in our “Lead Story”.

It might be the crown jewel of everyone’s improbable dreams…

But at the M&H Gas Station in Moorhead, the waves of customers flooding into their store makes some cashiers feel uneasy.

“It’s kind of crazy, a little bit overwhelming to see them all flood through because you know what everyone’s going to ask for, so you’re not really prepared for it really,” said Gaby Garza, a cashier at the M&H Gas Station in Moorhead.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are one in more than over 258 million, but that’s not slowing down customers from buying lottery tickets.

“Well me and two other people from work went in on the tickets, so hopefully not have to work or not have my kids work anymore or their kids, and just buy whatever,” said Tim Roberts, from Hawley.

However, one man is willing to part ways with the loot if it means he can help others.

“I would want to invest some of that so when I’m no longer here anymore, that it could still be used for good for whatever kind of charity would need,” said David Bye, from Moorhead.

Bye also says he would use some of his winnings to make sure his family has a Christmas to remember.

“I haven’t always been able to, rarely, been able to give to that, and I know they love me anyway but it would make me feel better to be able to participate in that way,” Bye said.

As people wait for the winning combination….

They hope that the six numbers can open a new chapter of prosperity and kindness

The Mega Millions drawing will take place tonight at 10. If no one comes away victorious, the jackpot increases and another combo will be pulled Tuesday.