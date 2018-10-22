Autumn Climate Change and Impacts

You Might Like
Teen Driver Safety Week; How You Can Prevent 1,000,000 Crashes from Happening
FARGO, N.D. -- As a part of Teen Driver Safety Week, the Fargo Police Department and Triple A are asking parents to have a talk with their kids. KVRR's Jessie Cohen tells us…
Former Council Member Wants Immediate Action On New Moorhead Polling Locations
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The mayor of Moorhead and other city council members are apologizing for an oversight on polling site changes. The city council eliminated voting sites at MSUM and Concordia College and established…
Deltaroni Using A Favorite Childhood Cheesy Dish to Help Those with Type 1 Diabetes
NDSU's Delta Tau Delta Fraternity is combining a childhood cheesy creation with giving back. People flooding the Newman Center on campus to do their part in learning more about type 1 diabetes and helping…
