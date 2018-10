Drivers Identified In Beet Truck Collision

One of the trucks was fully loaded with beets while the other truck was empty.

FELTON, MINN. (KFGO) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two men who were seriously injured when the sugar beet trucks they were driving collided near Felton, northeast of Moorhead last Friday morning.

The crash happened at an intersection on county road 34, west of Felton. 50-year-old Alberto Lopez of Moorhead and 51-year-old Pedro Alonzo of Edinburg, Texas were both hospitalized in Fargo.

